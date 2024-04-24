BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged down 0.4 basis points to 1.784 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 3.1 basis points to 1.855 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 1.

959 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.7 basis points to 2.084 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.