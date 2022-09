Civic Chamber in Kherson Asks Regional Head to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The civic chamber of the Kherson region on Tuesday asked Volodymyr Saldo, the regional head, to promptly hold a referendum on joining Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier this week, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics asked their leaders to immediately hold referendums on joining Russia.