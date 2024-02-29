Competition Schedule Confirmed For 2025 Asian Winter Games
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM
HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 2025 Asian Winter Games will take place in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from February 7-14, according to the competition schedule unveiled by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
The Games will feature six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events, with the men's and women's ice hockey and curling competitions to start on February 5, two days ahead of the opening ceremony.
The six sports are biathlon, curling, ice hockey, skating, skiing and ski mountaineering.
Skating comprises speed skating, short track speed skating and figure skating, while skiing consists of alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing (aerials, halfpipe, slopestyle, big air) and snowboard (halfpipe, slopestyle, big air).
Speed skating offers the most gold medals with 14, followed by short track with nine.
The ice events will be held in Harbin, using the existing venues from the 1996 Asian Winter Games, while the snow events will be in Yabuli, 193km from Harbin.
Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center will host the opening ceremony on February 7 and the closing ceremony on February 14.
Recent Stories
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
More Stories From World
-
Scientists develop anti-fatigue 3D-printed titanium alloy7 minutes ago
-
Roundup: S. Korea's household income grows for 2nd quarter in Q47 minutes ago
-
Spy row erupts in Australia over 'traitor' politician7 minutes ago
-
China sets up Shanghai business cooperation zone to promote int'l exchanges7 minutes ago
-
Green century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test7 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei ends lower7 minutes ago
-
Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index to debut on March 217 minutes ago
-
New Zealand sees great recovery of tourism8 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Chinese entrepreneurs eye opportunities for new productive forces8 minutes ago
-
European consumers challenge Meta paid service as privacy 'smokescreen'27 minutes ago
-
Green century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test27 minutes ago
-
15 killed in road mishap in central India37 minutes ago