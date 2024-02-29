Open Menu

Competition Schedule Confirmed For 2025 Asian Winter Games

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 2025 Asian Winter Games will take place in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from February 7-14, according to the competition schedule unveiled by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The Games will feature six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events, with the men's and women's ice hockey and curling competitions to start on February 5, two days ahead of the opening ceremony.

The six sports are biathlon, curling, ice hockey, skating, skiing and ski mountaineering.

Skating comprises speed skating, short track speed skating and figure skating, while skiing consists of alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing (aerials, halfpipe, slopestyle, big air) and snowboard (halfpipe, slopestyle, big air).

Speed skating offers the most gold medals with 14, followed by short track with nine.

The ice events will be held in Harbin, using the existing venues from the 1996 Asian Winter Games, while the snow events will be in Yabuli, 193km from Harbin.

Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center will host the opening ceremony on February 7 and the closing ceremony on February 14.

