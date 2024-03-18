Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 3rd ODI scores

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the third one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Monday:

Sri Lanka 235 all out in 50 overs (J. Liyanage 101 not out, C.

Asalanka 37; Taskin Ahmed 3-42, Mustafizur Rahman 2-39) vs Bangladesh 237-6 in 40.2 overs (Tanzid Hasan Tamim 84, Rishad Hossain 48 not out; L. Kumara 4-48, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-64)

Toss: Sri Lanka

result: Bangladesh win by four wickets

Series: Bangladesh win series 2-1

More Stories From World