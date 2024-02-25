Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day three of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Sunday:

England 1st innings 353 (J. Root 122 not out, O. Robinson 58; R. Jadeja 4-67)

India 1st innings (overnight 219-7; D. Jurel 30 not out, K. Yadav 17 not out)

Y. Jaiswal b Bashir 73

R. Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2

S. Gill lbw b Bashir 38

R. Patidar lbw b Bashir 17

R. Jadeja c Pope b Bashir 12

S. Khan c Root b Hartley 14

D. Jurel b Hartley 90

R. Ashwin lbw b Hartley 1

K.

Yadav b Anderson 28

A. Deep lbw b Bashir 9

M. Siraj not out 0

Extras (b12, lb5, nb6) 23

Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 307

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Sharma), 2-86 (Gill), 3-112 (Patidar), 4-130 (Jadeja), 5-161 (Jaiswal), 6-171 (Khan), 7-177 (Ashwin), 8-253 (Yadav), 9-293 (Deep), 10-307 (Jurel)

Bowling: Anderson 18-4-48-2, Robinson 13-0-54-0 (nb6), Bashir 44-8-119-5, Hartley 27.2-6-68-3, Root 1-0-1-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)