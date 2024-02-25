Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard
Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day three of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Sunday:
England 1st innings 353 (J. Root 122 not out, O. Robinson 58; R. Jadeja 4-67)
India 1st innings (overnight 219-7; D. Jurel 30 not out, K. Yadav 17 not out)
Y. Jaiswal b Bashir 73
R. Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2
S. Gill lbw b Bashir 38
R. Patidar lbw b Bashir 17
R. Jadeja c Pope b Bashir 12
S. Khan c Root b Hartley 14
D. Jurel b Hartley 90
R. Ashwin lbw b Hartley 1
K.
Yadav b Anderson 28
A. Deep lbw b Bashir 9
M. Siraj not out 0
Extras (b12, lb5, nb6) 23
Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 307
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Sharma), 2-86 (Gill), 3-112 (Patidar), 4-130 (Jadeja), 5-161 (Jaiswal), 6-171 (Khan), 7-177 (Ashwin), 8-253 (Yadav), 9-293 (Deep), 10-307 (Jurel)
Bowling: Anderson 18-4-48-2, Robinson 13-0-54-0 (nb6), Bashir 44-8-119-5, Hartley 27.2-6-68-3, Root 1-0-1-0
Toss: England
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
