Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day three of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Sunday:

England 1st innings 353 (J. Root 122 not out, O. Robinson 58; R. Jadeja 4-67)

India 1st innings (overnight 219-7; D. Jurel 30 not out, K. Yadav 17 not out)

Y. Jaiswal b Bashir 73

R. Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2

S. Gill lbw b Bashir 38

R. Patidar lbw b Bashir 17

R. Jadeja c Pope b Bashir 12

S. Khan c Root b Hartley 14

D. Jurel b Hartley 90

R. Ashwin lbw b Hartley 1

K.

Yadav b Anderson 28

A. Deep lbw b Bashir 9

M. Siraj not out 0

Extras (b12, lb5, nb6) 23

Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 307

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Sharma), 2-86 (Gill), 3-112 (Patidar), 4-130 (Jadeja), 5-161 (Jaiswal), 6-171 (Khan), 7-177 (Ashwin), 8-253 (Yadav), 9-293 (Deep), 10-307 (Jurel)

Bowling: Anderson 18-4-48-2, Robinson 13-0-54-0 (nb6), Bashir 44-8-119-5, Hartley 27.2-6-68-3, Root 1-0-1-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

India Ranchi Anderson Kumar Dharmasena Rod Tucker Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

13 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

17 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

18 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

20 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

21 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

23 hours ago

More Stories From World