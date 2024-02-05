Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard afer New Zealand's first innings on day two of the first Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Monday:

New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 258-2)

T. Latham c Fortuin b Paterson 20

D. Conway lbw b Moreki 1

K. Williamson c Moreki b de Swardt 118

R. Ravindra b Brand 240

D. Mitchell c and b Brand 34

T. Blundell c Hamza b de Swardt 11

G. Phillips c de Swardt b Brand 39

M. Santner b Brand 2

K. Jamieson not out 8

M.

Henry c de Swardt b Brand 27

T. Southee b Brand 0

Extras (b2, lb2, nb4, w3) 11

Total (all out, 144 overs) 511

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Conway), 2-39 (Latham), 3-271 (Williamson), 4-374 (Mitchell), 5-391 (Blundell), 6-473 (Phillips), 7-474 (Ravindra), 8-479 (Santner), 9-511 (Henry), 10-511 (Southee)

Bowling: Olivier 30-3-119-0 (w1, nb2), Moreki 27-2-110-1 (w1, nb2), Paterson 32-5-98-1, de Swardt 29-7-61-2, Brand 26-1-119-6 (w1)

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Paterson Conway Mitchell South Africa Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

52 minutes ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 days ago

More Stories From World