Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard afer New Zealand's first innings on day two of the first Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Monday:

New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 258-2)

T. Latham c Fortuin b Paterson 20

D. Conway lbw b Moreki 1

K. Williamson c Moreki b de Swardt 118

R. Ravindra b Brand 240

D. Mitchell c and b Brand 34

T. Blundell c Hamza b de Swardt 11

G. Phillips c de Swardt b Brand 39

M. Santner b Brand 2

K. Jamieson not out 8

M.

Henry c de Swardt b Brand 27

T. Southee b Brand 0

Extras (b2, lb2, nb4, w3) 11

Total (all out, 144 overs) 511

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Conway), 2-39 (Latham), 3-271 (Williamson), 4-374 (Mitchell), 5-391 (Blundell), 6-473 (Phillips), 7-474 (Ravindra), 8-479 (Santner), 9-511 (Henry), 10-511 (Southee)

Bowling: Olivier 30-3-119-0 (w1, nb2), Moreki 27-2-110-1 (w1, nb2), Paterson 32-5-98-1, de Swardt 29-7-61-2, Brand 26-1-119-6 (w1)

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)