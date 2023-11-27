Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

Clashes that shook Sierra Leone's capital Freetown on Sunday left 13 dead in the ranks of the army loyal to the government, and were orchestrated by active and retired soldiers, the army spokesperson said Monday

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Clashes that shook Sierra Leone's capital Freetown on Sunday left 13 dead in the ranks of the army loyal to the government, and were orchestrated by active and retired soldiers, the army spokesperson said Monday.

"We have launched a manhunt for all those who were involved in the violent attack, amongst them current and retired serving soldiers," Colonel Issa Bangura told reporters.

Daily life began to resume amid a heavy security presence in Freetown on Monday, as the government partially lifted a curfew imposed after the clashes erupted in the city.

Bangura told AFP eight more soldiers had been seriously injured in the clashes as they defended their barracks.

More than 24 hours after the incident, authorities had still to give a full toll after armed assailants stormed a military armoury and several prisons, sparking battles with security forces that lasted for hours.

The central prison and other penitentiaries were stormed and dozens of inmates appeared to have escaped.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show men in uniform under arrest in the back or beside a military pick-up truck.

There meanwhile remained no indication of who had been responsible or regarding their motives.

"Certain members of the military are not loyal towards the government or the president, despite taking the oath," said Bangura.

"We want to restore law and order as quickly as possible," he stressed.

President Julius Maada Bio said late Sunday that calm had been restored after what he described as an attempt to undermine peace and stability and vowed those responsible for the clashes would be held accountable.

He said most of those behind the clashes had been arrested.