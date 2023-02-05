UrduPoint.com

Cypriot Presidential Elections To Take Place On February 5

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Cypriot Presidential Elections to Take Place on February 5

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Cyprus will hold a presidential election on February 5 with a record 14 candidates running for the presidency.

According to public opinion polls, only three candidates have a real chance of winning, namely a 49-year-old Cypriot nationalist politician and former foreign minister, Nikos Christodoulides, the 61-year-old leader of the ruling Democratic Rally party, Averof Neophytou, and a 66-year-old Cypriot diplomat, Andreas Mavroyiannis, whose candidacy was supported by the left-wing opposition Progressive Party of Working People.

If neither candidate receives a majority of votes in the first round, a run-off election between the top two will be held on February 12.

Related Topics

Election Cyprus February Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

10 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

10 hours ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

10 hours ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.