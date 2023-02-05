Cypriot Presidential Elections to Take Place on February 5

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Cyprus will hold a presidential election on February 5 with a record 14 candidates running for the presidency.

According to public opinion polls, only three candidates have a real chance of winning, namely a 49-year-old Cypriot nationalist politician and former foreign minister, Nikos Christodoulides, the 61-year-old leader of the ruling Democratic Rally party, Averof Neophytou, and a 66-year-old Cypriot diplomat, Andreas Mavroyiannis, whose candidacy was supported by the left-wing opposition Progressive Party of Working People.

If neither candidate receives a majority of votes in the first round, a run-off election between the top two will be held on February 12.