Death Toll After Fuel Tank Blast In Haiti Reaches 60 - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:14 PM
The death toll following a fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday reached 60 and is expected to increase, the RFM Haiti radio station reported, citing the authorities
The search and rescue operation is ongoing, according to RFM Haiti.