Death Toll After Fuel Tank Blast in Haiti Reaches 60 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The death toll following a fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday reached 60 and is expected to increase, the RFM Haiti radio station reported, citing the authorities.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, according to RFM Haiti.