UrduPoint.com

Death Toll After Fuel Tank Blast In Haiti Reaches 60 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:14 PM

Death Toll After Fuel Tank Blast in Haiti Reaches 60 - Reports

The death toll following a fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday reached 60 and is expected to increase, the RFM Haiti radio station reported, citing the authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The death toll following a fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday reached 60 and is expected to increase, the RFM Haiti radio station reported, citing the authorities.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, according to RFM Haiti.

Related Topics

Cap-Haitien Haiti Tank

Recent Stories

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle E ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle East

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects bail plea of housing society ..

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of housing society fraud accused

19 seconds ago
 Japan Regards Visa-Free Exchange Program With Russ ..

Japan Regards Visa-Free Exchange Program With Russia Highly Significant - Foreig ..

21 seconds ago
 President Moon Jae-in Urges Support for South Kore ..

President Moon Jae-in Urges Support for South Korea's 2030 World Expo Bid

23 seconds ago
 ICCI, PNRA to collaborate for radioactive sources ..

ICCI, PNRA to collaborate for radioactive sources free products, commodities

24 seconds ago
 PGF enhances prize money to Rs 2.5 million for 4th ..

PGF enhances prize money to Rs 2.5 million for 4th Jinnah Development Golf Tour

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.