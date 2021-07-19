UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods In Belgium Rises To 36 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Death Toll From Floods in Belgium Rises to 36 - Authorities

The number of Belgians who have died as a result of floods since they occurred last week has increased to 36, the mayor of the Chaudfontaine commune, located in the worst-affected region of Liege, said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The number of Belgians who have died as a result of floods since they occurred last week has increased to 36, the mayor of the Chaudfontaine commune, located in the worst-affected region of Liege, said on Monday.

"Thirty-six people were killed, and this is still preliminary data," Daniel Bacquelaine told Le Soir newspaper.

Liege alone accounted for 32 deaths in the total toll, while two other people died in Namur and one in each of Charleroi and Luxembourg, Bacquelaine said.

The official toll of casualties, meanwhile, currently stands at 31 people killed and 127 unaccounted for, as reported by the Belgian Federal crisis center. Fifty-four people injured as a result of the floods remain in hospitals.

Heavy rains caused record floods in Western Europe last week, especially strong in Belgium and Germany. Water has receded in most of affected areas, as of Monday, leaving behind scores of casualties and damaged infrastructure.

Related Topics

Injured Water Europe Died Germany Liege Namur Charleroi Luxembourg Belgium Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England thrilling T20I decider tomorrow

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 2 lives with 74 new infections in ..

1 minute ago

Rain with thundershowers expected in city Lahore

1 minute ago

Security plan finalized for Eid; 4500 police offic ..

6 minutes ago

Pandemic Leaves Children at Risk of Parentlessness ..

6 minutes ago

DDC approves 32 development schemes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.