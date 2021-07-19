Death Toll From Floods in Belgium Rises to 36 - Authorities

The number of Belgians who have died as a result of floods since they occurred last week has increased to 36, the mayor of the Chaudfontaine commune, located in the worst-affected region of Liege, said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The number of Belgians who have died as a result of floods since they occurred last week has increased to 36, the mayor of the Chaudfontaine commune, located in the worst-affected region of Liege, said on Monday.

"Thirty-six people were killed, and this is still preliminary data," Daniel Bacquelaine told Le Soir newspaper.

Liege alone accounted for 32 deaths in the total toll, while two other people died in Namur and one in each of Charleroi and Luxembourg, Bacquelaine said.

The official toll of casualties, meanwhile, currently stands at 31 people killed and 127 unaccounted for, as reported by the Belgian Federal crisis center. Fifty-four people injured as a result of the floods remain in hospitals.

Heavy rains caused record floods in Western Europe last week, especially strong in Belgium and Germany. Water has receded in most of affected areas, as of Monday, leaving behind scores of casualties and damaged infrastructure.