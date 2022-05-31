UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Heavy Rains, Landslides In Brazil Rises To 91 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Death Toll From Heavy Rains, Landslides in Brazil Rises to 91 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The death toll from the heavy rains and landslides in the Brazilian northeastern state of Pernambuco rose to 91, while dozens remain missing, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

Brazilian news portal G1 cited the local authorities as saying that 26 people were still missing, while about 5,000 lost their homes.

Local media reported earlier on Monday that the death toll stood at 84.

Fourteen municipalities in Pernambuco have declared a state of emergency, including the state's capital Recife.

Related Topics

Recife Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at ..

Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at French Open

1 hour ago
 Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover ..

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of re ..

NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

2 hours ago
 Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban ..

Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban to Agree to Russian Oil Ban

2 hours ago
 3-day NYD conference begins at Gilyat

3-day NYD conference begins at Gilyat

2 hours ago
 No compromise to be made regarding safety of passe ..

No compromise to be made regarding safety of passengers: Pakistan Railways

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.