Death Toll From Heavy Rains, Landslides in Brazil Rises to 91 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The death toll from the heavy rains and landslides in the Brazilian northeastern state of Pernambuco rose to 91, while dozens remain missing, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

Brazilian news portal G1 cited the local authorities as saying that 26 people were still missing, while about 5,000 lost their homes.

Local media reported earlier on Monday that the death toll stood at 84.

Fourteen municipalities in Pernambuco have declared a state of emergency, including the state's capital Recife.