Derince Port Explosion Damages 13 Out Of 16 Elevators - Regional Authorities

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) An explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province on Monday damaged 13 out of 16 elevators, Kocaeli Municipality Mayor Tahir Buyukakin said.

"As a result of the explosion, 12 people were injured, the condition of two is serious.

Explosion damaged 13 elevators out of 16," the mayor told the Haberturk broadcaster.

Meanwhile, a source in Turkey's Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.

