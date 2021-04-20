UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Court Will Not Deliver Verdict For MH17 Case Defendants In 2021 - Judge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Dutch Court Will Not Deliver Verdict for MH17 Case Defendants in 2021 - Judge

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The District Court of The Hague does not plan to pronounce sentences for the defendants in the MH17 crash case before the end of the year, as much work is yet to be done, judge Maria Kneif said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. In 2019, the Dutch-led team of investigators released the Names of the four suspects: Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

"Several blocks [of hearings] are still scheduled for this year. And some of these blocks extend to 2022 ... So no sentences are expected to be pronounced this year by the court. At this point all I can tell you that it will not be this year. When it will be - we have to wait and see, because a lot of work still remains, much needs to happen," Kneif said.

According to the judge, the trial on the merits is scheduled to start on June 7. In September, relatives of the suspects will presumably have an opportunity to exercise their right to address the court.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam June July September 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of ..

13 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 20, 2021 in Pakistan

60 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review cons ..

8 hours ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.