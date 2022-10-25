Eleven People Killed, 6 Others Injured in Fire at School for Blind in Uganda - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) At least 11 people died and six others were injured in a fire outbreak at a school for the blind in the village of Luga in Central Uganda, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours on Tuesday at a Salama School for the Blind.

Six injured people were hospitalized in a critical condition, the Daily Monitor newspaper reported.

The police are yet to release identities of the deceased and the injured, the report said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.