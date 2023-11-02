Endrick sinks Botafogo as Palmeiras heat up title race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) -- Teenage forward Endrick Felipe scored two second-half goals as Palmeiras rallied from three goals behind to beat leaders Botafogo 4-3 in Brazil's Serie A championship on Thursday.

Carlos Eduardo gave the hosts the lead when his deflected effort flew into the bottom right corner after Victor Sa's cross from the left wing.

Danilo Pinheiro doubled the advantage on the half hour with a dipping 25-yard drive into the top-left corner following Marcal's corner.

Botafogo appeared to be cruising to a comfortable victory when Junior Santos tapped home from close range on the counterattack with 36 minutes gone.

Palmeiras had other ideas, however. Endrick reduced the deficit four minutes after halftime by sprinting past four defenders before slotting a low finish past goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Botafogo were reduced to 10 men in the 76th minute as Adryelson was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Breno Lopes.