England Recall Brook And Atkinson, Bat Against Netherlands

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) England recalled batsman Harry Brook and fast bowler Gus Atkinson as they tried to avoid yet more World Cup humiliation against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

Reigning champions England came into this match rock bottom of the 10-team table, having failed to qualify for the semi-finals following a woeful title defence that had seen them win just one of their preceding seven group games, against Bangladesh.

Brook replaced all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who averages just 10 in the tournament, and Atkinson replaced fellow fast bowler Mark Wood, who has been carrying a knee injury and taken six six wickets at an expensive 58.16 apiece.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first, with his team needing a win to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

