Erdogan Says Turkish Elections Running Smoothly, Hopes Outcome To Be Good To People, State

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Erdogan Says Turkish Elections Running Smoothly, Hopes Outcome to Be Good to People, State

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the presidential and parliamentary elections are running smoothly so far and expressed hope that their outcome will be good for the Turkish people and the state.

"I have been following the process since morning, the interior minister told me that voting is going on without any problems or incidents at the moment," Erdogan told reporters after casting his ballot at a polling place in Istanbul's Uskudar district.

Erdogan, together with his wife, arrived at the polling place at around 11:45 a.m. (08:45 GMT), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"It is very important that all our voters vote before 5:00 p.m. without any fear, to show the strength of democracy. I wish the outcome to be good for our democracy, our people and our state," he said.

