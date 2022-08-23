UrduPoint.com

Estonia To Take Possession Of Dismantled Soviet Wartime Memorials In Narva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Estonia to Take Possession of Dismantled Soviet Wartime Memorials in Narva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Estonia announced on Tuesday that the state will take possession of dismantled Soviet WWII memorials in the eastern city of Narva, on the border with Russia.

"The government has granted the Police and Border Guard board its consent for the parts of the war monuments taken down in Narva on 16 August to be placed in state ownership," the statement read.

The war relics will be transferred to the Estonian War Museum. They include a T-34 tank and two red stars and plaques that were removed from a Red Army mass grave and from a memorial column in the park of Narva Castle.

The Baltic states have recently intensified their efforts to dismantle Soviet monuments on their territory in a bid to reduce national tensions, as they claim, despite mass protests from local residents and a backlash from Moscow.

