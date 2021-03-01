UrduPoint.com
EU Calls On Georgian Govt, Opposition To 'Find Common Ground' Amid Tensions - Charles Michel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:46 PM

The Georgian government and the opposition need to de-escalate the situation and find a "common ground" amid the deepening political crisis in the South Caucasus country, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Georgian government and the opposition need to de-escalate the situation and find a "common ground" amid the deepening political crisis in the South Caucasus country, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.

"My visit comes in the context of a deepening political crisis in Georgia. This is of great concern to the European Union. The European Union calls on all parties to set up their efforts to de-escalate the situation and come together to find common ground," the EU official said in Tbilisi during a joint press conference with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

Michel added that he is convinced that Georgia is able to overcome all challenges it faces.

During his visit to Tbilisi, Michel is also scheduled to hold meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and leaders of Georgia's opposition parties.

The EU official's trip to Georgia comes amid a political instability caused by the resignation of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in mid-February due to disagreements with team members over opposition leader Nika Melia, who was detained last Tuesday. Melia's detainment sparked fresh opposition protests in the capital of Tbilisi over the results of the October 31 election.

