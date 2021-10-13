UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell to Visit US for Security, Climate Talks From Wednesday-Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell will depart for Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to discuss a variety of topics of mutual significance, including COVID-19, security, democracy and climate change, the EU External Action Service said.

This is the first visit of the EU foreign policy chief to the United States since the Biden administration began.

"In his talks with US partners, High Representative Borrell will underline that a strong alliance between the EU and US is key to addressing global challenges, such as the pandemic and economic recovery, climate change, and democratic backsliding, as well as to continue to uphold common values, ensure global security and prosperity," a statement read.

Borrell will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to discuss "current foreign policy issues and initiatives to deepen further the EU-US strategic partnership and advance an already close cooperation on foreign and security policy.

The top EU diplomat will also meet with US Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks to discuss bilateral security and defense cooperation.

Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover in Afghanistan and the hasty withdrawal of US forces prompted the European Union to revive the discussion of boosting its "strategic autonomy," including through the creation of a common rapid reaction force of up to 50,000 troops.

The possibility of assembling an EU contingent is expected to be discussed under the new 2030 Strategic Compass plan, scheduled to be drafted before the year-end and approved next March.

