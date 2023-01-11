FAA Says US Flight Departures Set to Resume After Overnight Computer Outage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system, with flight departures resuming at Newark' and Atlanta's international airports.

"The FAA is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at @EWRairport (Newark Liberty International Airport) and @ATLairpor (Atlanta Airport) due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT)," the FAA tweeted.