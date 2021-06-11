UrduPoint.com
FBI Chief Admits Ransomware Attacks Incomparable To 9/11

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:32 AM

FBI Chief Admits Ransomware Attacks Incomparable to 9/11

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday that ransomware cyberattacks are incomparable to 9/11 events clarifying his previous public statements.

"I don't think any attack - ransomware or January 6 [Capitol unrest] - can fairly be compared to the horror of September 11 and... three thousand or so individuals who lost their lives," Wray said in a testimony to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

Earlier this month, Wray told the Wall Street Journal the FBI investigates about 100 different types of ransomware, many tracing back to hackers allegedly based in Russia, and compared them to the challenge posed by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

"My reference to September 11... was not about the attack, but about how the country came together in response," he told lawmakers.

Most high-profile attacks targeted Colonial Pipeline and meat-producing giant JBS, forcing both US companies to briefly suspend operations and transferred millions of Dollars to hackers in exchange for encryption keys. Wray reiterated that the FBI policy and guidance remains not to pay ransoms.

