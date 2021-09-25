Female US Service Member Assaulted by Afghan Evacuees at New Mexico Base - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) A female US service member reported being assaulted by a group of Afghan evacuees at the Dona Ana Complex at Fort Bliss in the state of New Mexico, a statement put out by the base revealed.

"We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Dona Ana Complex in New Mexico.

We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the statement on Friday.

The service member was immediately provided with appropriate care, counseling and support, and the facility will be implementing additional security measures in response, the statement added.

Fort Bliss is one of eight US military installations currently being used to temporarily house Afghan evacuees while more permanent resettlement solutions are worked out by the government.