Fiji launches national policy on healthy eating to combat NCDs

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) As part of efforts to promote a healthier and productive civil service, the Fijian government launched the first-ever national policy on healthy catering for the government on Wednesday.

The policy has been designed to ensure that meals, snacks, and beverages provided at all government facilities encourage healthier choices in a bid to address the rising concern of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Fiji, according to the office of the Fijian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka has urged civil servants and the general public to evaluate their sedentary lifestyle, adding that he also expects significant savings through this policy.

Fiji's Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu said this policy forms part of the government's plans to combat the rise of NCDs, which have now become a national emergency, causing over 84 percent of deaths annually.