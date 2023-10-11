Fire kills four children in northwest Spain

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A fire in a building in northwestern Spain killed four children early Wednesday, authorities said, a new tragedy as Spain mourns a deadly club blaze just over a week ago.

Wednesday's fire in the coastal city of Vigo was still under investigation, but officials have confirmed the victims were were aged between 9-14.

Nine other people were injured in the blaze that broke out around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on the ground floor of a building.

Firefighters extinguished the flames three hours later.

A team of psychologists was on the scene assisting relatives of the victims, the emergency services said.

Vigo is a city of nearly 300,000 people that lies on the Atlantic coast in Spain's Galicia region, less than 30 kilometres (20 miles) north from the border with Portugal.