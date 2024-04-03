Open Menu

Fire Tears Through Istanbul Apartment Block, Killing 29

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A fire that raged from the basement of a 16-storey building in central Istanbul killed at least 29 people Tuesday, with flames and thick smoke billowing for hours despite a massive emergency response.

The fire was contained and rescue efforts had ended by early evening, the city governor's office said, and eight people were arrested over the blaze that began in a basement where builders had been renovating a nightclub.

The local mayor's office said in a statement that it had received "no request for authorisation" from the owners of the nightclub or the contractor "regarding any possible renovation of the premises".

"No permit had been issued and no information provided," the statement added, promising to "follow up on the case and keep the public informed".

The fire in the Gayreteppe neighbourhood of the city's Besiktas district began at 12:47 (0947 GMT) and was put out by late afternoon, the office of regional governor Davut Gul said.

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29An AFP reporter saw three exhausted firefighters sat on the ground with smoke-blackened faces and equipment as they recovered from the effort.

As well as the 29 killed, one hurt person was still being treated in hospital, Gul's office said.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims died from smoke inhalation or from the flames.

"An investigation has been opened into the fire that occurred in.

.. Istanbul," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.

tv images from the scene showed large flames roaring from lower-storey windows, spewing a column of thick black smoke that hugged the building's facade.

All the men working on the site had died, the governor's office said, without specifying whether they accounted for all of the victims.

"I've lost four friends," local man Fikret Kaya told AFP as firefighters were leaving the scene, but could not say any more.

Not far from him, a woman wearing a black cap was weeping with her head in her hands.

The venue, a popular Gayrettepe nightspot called "Club Masquerade", boasted several stages and regularly gave live concerts.

Its license was first issued in 1987 and renewed in 2018, governor Gul said, adding that the club was "maintained and renovated".

But local media reported that the owners had not secured a permit for the work on the 1,500-capacity club, that it lacked emergency exits and that basement columns had been removed, leaving it vulnerable to earthquakes.

Those arrested included the club's owner and manager, as well as the head of the metal-working company carrying out the renovation work, which was not authorised, according to city officials.

Istanbul's newly re-elected mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who rushed to the scene, said "the fire is under control. Let's hope there are no further victims", offering his condolences to the relatives of the dead and injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Governor Interior Minister Company Died Kaya Man Istanbul SITE Women 2018 Media TV All From

Recent Stories

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

1 hour ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

1 hour ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

1 hour ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

1 hour ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

1 hour ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

2 hours ago
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

2 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

2 hours ago
 PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' lett ..

PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister

2 hours ago
 Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing vi ..

Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral

2 hours ago
 FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad

FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World