Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 43 29 4 10 81 39 91
Ipswich 43 26 11 6 85 53 89 ------------------------------------
Leeds 43 26 9 8 76 34 87
Southampton 43 25 9 9 85 56 84
West Brom 44 20 12 12 67 44 72
Norwich 44 21 9 14 77 61 72 ------------------------------------
Hull 43 18 12 13 62 54 66
Coventry 42 17 12 13 66 52 63
Middlesbrough 43 18 9 16 61 56 63
Preston 44 18 9 17 56 61 63
Cardiff 44 19 5 20 50 61 62
Bristol City 44 16 11 17 51 47 59
Sunderland 44 16 8 20 52 51 56
Swansea 44 15 11 18 57 62 56
Watford 44 12 17 15 59 58 53
Millwall 44 14 11 19 43 55 53
Stoke 44 13 11 20 44 60 50
QPR 44 13 11 20 41 57 50
Blackburn 44 13 10 21 58 74 49
Plymouth 44 12 12 20 58 69 48
Sheff Wed 44 13 8 23 39 68 47
------------------------------------
Birmingham 44 12 10 22 48 64 46
Huddersfield 44 9 17 18 47 74 44
Rotherham 44 4 12 28 32 85 24 - relegated
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
afp
Recent Stories
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship results6 minutes ago
-
Ogier capitalises on rivals' misfortune for milestone Croatia Rally win6 minutes ago
-
Rybakina beats Kostyuk to win Stuttgart Open56 minutes ago
-
UN pushes justice for Sri Lanka's Easter victims1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro to hold Rio rally against 'threat' to free expression1 hour ago
-
Jepchirchir, Munyao secure Kenyan double in the London marathon1 hour ago
-
Violence-battered Ecuadorans begin voting on anti-crime measures1 hour ago
-
Hamas says US military aid to Israel 'green light' for Gaza 'aggression'1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Serb-majority North Kosovo towns vote on ethnic Albanian mayors1 hour ago
-
Left-wing separatist Bildu eyes historic win in Basque vote2 hours ago