Football: English FA Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) English FA Cup results on Sunday:
Quarter-finals
Chelsea 4 (Cucurella 13, Palmer 45+1, Chukwuemeka 90+2, Madueke 90+8) Leicester 2 (Disasi 51-og, Mavididi 62)
Playing later
Manchester United v Liverpool (1530 GMT)
Played Saturday
Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 83, Bueno 87) Coventry 3 (Simms 53, 90+7, Wright 90+10)
Manchester City 2 (Silva 13, 31) Newcastle 0
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship table7 minutes ago
-
French swimmer Marchand sees Paris Olympics as golden 'opportunity'7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 minutes ago
-
EU, Egypt agree 7.4 bn euro deal focussed on energy, migration17 minutes ago
-
21 dead in Afghanistan after bus collides with tanker17 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table27 minutes ago
-
Vote to cement Putin's rule amid Ukraine attacks, Navalny protests37 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update37 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
AC Milan consolidate second spot, Fiorentina's match at Atalanta postponed1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago