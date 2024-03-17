Open Menu

Football: English FA Cup Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: English FA Cup results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) English FA Cup results on Sunday:

Quarter-finals

Chelsea 4 (Cucurella 13, Palmer 45+1, Chukwuemeka 90+2, Madueke 90+8) Leicester 2 (Disasi 51-og, Mavididi 62)

Playing later

Manchester United v Liverpool (1530 GMT)

Played Saturday

Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 83, Bueno 87) Coventry 3 (Simms 53, 90+7, Wright 90+10)

Manchester City 2 (Silva 13, 31) Newcastle 0

