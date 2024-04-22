Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Le Havre 0 Metz 1 (Mikautadze 46)

Lille 1 (David 12) Strasbourg 0

Reims 1 (Agbadou 66) Montpellier 2 (Sagnan 26, Al Tamari 86)

Playing later (times GMT)

Brest v Monaco (1505), Toulouse v Marseille (1700), Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon (1900)

Played Saturday

Lens 1 (Sotoca 3-pen) Clermont 0

Nantes 0 Rennes 3 (Kalimuendo 66, Bourigeaud 76-pen, Gouiri 90+1)

Friday

Nice 3 (Sanson 22, Boga 53, Guessand 89) Lorient 0

