Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Le Havre 0 Metz 1 (Mikautadze 46)
Lille 1 (David 12) Strasbourg 0
Reims 1 (Agbadou 66) Montpellier 2 (Sagnan 26, Al Tamari 86)
Playing later (times GMT)
Brest v Monaco (1505), Toulouse v Marseille (1700), Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon (1900)
Played Saturday
Lens 1 (Sotoca 3-pen) Clermont 0
Nantes 0 Rennes 3 (Kalimuendo 66, Bourigeaud 76-pen, Gouiri 90+1)
Friday
