Football: Italian Cup Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Italian Cup result on Tuesday:
Semi-final, second leg
Lazio 2 (Castellanos 12, 48) Juventus 1 (Milik 83)
Juventus win 3-2 on aggregate
Playing Wednesday
Atalanta v Fiorentina (1900 GMT)
Fiorentina lead 1-0 after first leg
-- Final to be played May 15
