Football: Italian Cup Result

Published April 24, 2024

Football: Italian Cup result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Italian Cup result on Tuesday:

Semi-final, second leg

Lazio 2 (Castellanos 12, 48) Juventus 1 (Milik 83)

Juventus win 3-2 on aggregate

Playing Wednesday

Atalanta v Fiorentina (1900 GMT)

Fiorentina lead 1-0 after first leg

-- Final to be played May 15

