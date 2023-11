Football: World Cup African qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) World Cup matchday two qualifying results in Africa on Sunday:

Group A

In Monrovia, Liberia

Sierra Leone 0 Egypt 2 (Trezeguet 18, 62)

Group B

In Benghazi, Sudan

Sudan 1 (Pickel 79-og) Democratic Republic of Congo 0

Group C

In Butare, Rwanda

Zimbabwe 1 (Musona 26) Nigeria 1 (Iheanacho 67)

Group F

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Burundi 1 (Bigirimana 87) Gabon 2 (Allevinah 35, Bouanga 83)

Group G

In Maputo

Mozambique 0 Algeria 2 (Chaibi 69, Zerrouki 80)

Note: Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Burundi staged home matches at neutral venues because they do not have international-standard stadiums and Sudan played in Libya because of a war in their homeland