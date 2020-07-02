UrduPoint.com
Forest Fires In Russia's Kamchatka Spread To Over 195,000 Hectares - Local Authorities

Wildfires are raging across 195,000 hectares of forests in Russia's Kamchatka Krai, the local department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday

Last week, a state of emergency was introduced in the region due to the ongoing forest fires. By the end of June, the area of fires exceeded 120,000 hectares.

"In total, in six municipal districts of the Kamchatka Krai Milkovsky, Bystrinsky, Yelizovsky, Penzhinsky, Olyutorsky, Tigilsky there are 50 forest fires. Their total area is 195,302 hectares," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, a Be-200 aircraft of the Khabarovsk Emergency Rescue Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived in Kamchatka with 20 paratroopers of the Far Eastern Forest Air Base onboard to help extinguish fires in addition to 56 representatives of the Federal Agency for Forestry who are already fighting the fires in the peninsula.

