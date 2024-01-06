Open Menu

Four Killed In Small Plane Crash In Mexico

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Four killed in small plane crash in Mexico

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Four victims were killed when a light aircraft crashed in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, aviation authorities confirmed Friday.

The small plane, which took off from the Brownsville Airport in the US state of Texas, crashed into an empty land near the Guadalupe Airport, the Undersecretariat of Civil Protection said in a statement.

The victims, including two siblings, died in the accident. The former mayor of the Matamoros was among the dead.

The Prosecutor's Office in Coahuila and the Federal Civil Aviation launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Died Matamoros Brownsville From Airport

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

50 minutes ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

13 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

13 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

13 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

13 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

13 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

14 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

14 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

14 hours ago

More Stories From World