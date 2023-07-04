Open Menu

France To Ease Tax Burden On Shopkeepers Affected By Riots - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 07:49 PM

France has pledged to relieve shopkeepers that suffered most during riots from social and tax payments as a support measure, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) France has pledged to relieve shopkeepers that suffered most during riots from social and tax payments as a support measure, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.

"We are going to assess how we can allocate social security payments for all shopkeepers or even postpone taxation and social fees," the minister told the press during his trip to the city of Essen, as broadcast by BFM TV.

The level of support will depend on the extent of damages inflicted by rioters, he added.

"We made a decision that we will consider tax exemption for those tradespeople who suffered most during riots," Le Maire said.

The minister also noted that affected tradespeople can apply for a consultation on the government's website in order to get the necessary help from state authorities.

France has been gripped by mass protests over the past few days. On June 27, a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre shot dead a 17-year-old who reportedly refused to obey their orders during a driver's license check, sparking several days of rioting in a number of French cities. According to data from the Economy Ministry, nearly 250 bank offices, 200 general stores and about 10 shopping malls were looted.

