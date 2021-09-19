French Foreign Minister Says France Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian refuted on Saturday claims that the United States had discussed with France its plans regarding the AUKUS defense partnership and submarines before Australia's announcement about reneging on a $66-billion deal with Paris.

"I have heard comments that we had discussions with the US (about submarines) prior to (Australia's) announcement. This is not true," Le Drian told the France 2 broadcaster.

Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.