UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister Says France Had No Prior Discussions On AUKUS, Submarines With US

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

French Foreign Minister Says France Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian refuted on Saturday claims that the United States had discussed with France its plans regarding the AUKUS defense partnership and submarines before Australia's announcement about reneging on a $66-billion deal with Paris.

"I have heard comments that we had discussions with the US (about submarines) prior to (Australia's) announcement. This is not true," Le Drian told the France 2 broadcaster.

Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.

Related Topics

Attack Australia France Canberra Paris Alliance United Kingdom United States Billion

Recent Stories

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

45 minutes ago
 Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station ..

Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station, adjoining tracks

45 minutes ago
 Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in So ..

Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in Southampton draw

45 minutes ago
 PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EV ..

PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EVM: Pervez Khattak

53 minutes ago
 Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rall ..

Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rally in Washington - Corresponden ..

53 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.