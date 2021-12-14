UrduPoint.com

Fuel Tank Explosion In Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien has killed approximately 50 people, the Nouvelliste newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night.

Related Topics

Cap-Haitien Haiti Tank

Recent Stories

Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver stor ..

Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver storms into social media

1 minute ago
 PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Su ..

PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021

6 minutes ago
 14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

23 minutes ago
 51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart con ..

Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.