Fuel Tank Explosion In Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Reports
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien has killed approximately 50 people, the Nouvelliste newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night.
