UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Must Act To Ensure Vaccine Access To Billions Across Global South - UN Officials

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

G7 Must Act to Ensure Vaccine Access to Billions Across Global South - UN Officials

Eight United Nations officials have called on the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies to ensure peoples across the developing world get full and equal access to coronavirus vaccines, the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Refugees (OHCR) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Eight United Nations officials have called on the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies to ensure peoples across the developing world get full and equal access to coronavirus vaccines, the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Refugees (OHCR) said on Wednesday.

"UN human rights experts today called on leaders of the world's largest economies to make sure people in the Global South get equal access to COVID-19 vaccines and not to allow the profit motive to undermine global health and equity," the OHCR said in a news release.

UN Special Rapporteurs Olivier De Schutter, Tlaleng Mofokeng and Saad Alfarargi business and Human Rights Working Group members, Surya Deva, Elżbieta Karska, Githu Muigai and Anita Ramasastry with independent expert Obiora Okafor made the call.

"Everyone has a right to have access to a vaccine for COVID-19 that is safe, effective, timely and based on the application of the best scientific development," the United Nations officials said ahead of the G7 summit of leaders to be held in the United Kingdom on June 11-13.

The officials warned that billions of people in the Global South were being left behind and that they only saw vaccines as a mirage or a privilege for the developed world, a situation that would prolong the crisis and increase its death toll.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Deva United Kingdom June Refugee Best Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Recovery from COVID-19 pandemic requires significa ..

7 minutes ago

Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium to acquire 49% s ..

7 minutes ago

FC South installs 13th clean water filtration plan ..

17 seconds ago

DC visits hospital to inspect facilities

18 seconds ago

Drugs, arms smuggling bid foiled

20 seconds ago

Estonian Opposition Says Plans Motion of No-Confid ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.