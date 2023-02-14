UrduPoint.com

Georgia Limits Sea Traffic Along Coastline After Blast In Batumi Port - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Georgia Limits Sea Traffic Along Coastline After Blast in Batumi Port - Ministry

The Georgian authorities have temporarily restricted vessel traffic in the territorial waters of the country along the coastline, following an explosion that occurred in the port of the city of Batumi, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Georgian authorities have temporarily restricted vessel traffic in the territorial waters of the country along the coastline, following an explosion that occurred in the port of the city of Batumi, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, when a sea mine exploded on the seashore in Batumi, local media reported. The internal ministry have already launched a criminal investigation into the explosion to determine the circumstances.

"In order to ensure safety measures, special barriers will be placed in the territorial waters of Georgia along the coastline.

In accordance with the international standard, a special circular was issued on navigation safety measures. Harbor captains and hydrographic service informed the local population, representatives of commercial, transport and cargo ships, as well as fishing seiners," the ministry said in a statement.

There is also a possibility that more mines could be brought by the currents to Georgia's waters due to poor meteorological conditions, the ministry noted.

Related Topics

Poor Traffic Batumi Georgia Criminals Media

Recent Stories

SMBR visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

SMBR visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

1 minute ago
 Building community resilience through all-inclusiv ..

Building community resilience through all-inclusive approach key to effectively ..

1 minute ago
 45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospita ..

45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust held

4 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal launches global 'Automation of Power of ..

FM Bilawal launches global 'Automation of Power of Attorney'

4 minutes ago
 Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's ..

Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's complaints

4 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boei ..

Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boeing Planes to Air India - State ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.