Georgia Limits Sea Traffic Along Coastline After Blast in Batumi Port - Ministry

The Georgian authorities have temporarily restricted vessel traffic in the territorial waters of the country along the coastline, following an explosion that occurred in the port of the city of Batumi, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Georgian authorities have temporarily restricted vessel traffic in the territorial waters of the country along the coastline, following an explosion that occurred in the port of the city of Batumi, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, when a sea mine exploded on the seashore in Batumi, local media reported. The internal ministry have already launched a criminal investigation into the explosion to determine the circumstances.

"In order to ensure safety measures, special barriers will be placed in the territorial waters of Georgia along the coastline.

In accordance with the international standard, a special circular was issued on navigation safety measures. Harbor captains and hydrographic service informed the local population, representatives of commercial, transport and cargo ships, as well as fishing seiners," the ministry said in a statement.

There is also a possibility that more mines could be brought by the currents to Georgia's waters due to poor meteorological conditions, the ministry noted.