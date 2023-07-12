Open Menu

German Foreign Ministry Condemns North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it "strongly condemns" the new ballistic missile launch by North Korea and urged it to comply with related Security Council resolutions

"We strongly condemn North Korea's illegal ballistic missile launch on 12 July. This constitutes another blatant violation of international law and threatens international peace and security.

We call on DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) to fully comply with its obligations under Security Council resolutions," the ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a ballistic missile which fell 155 miles off Japan's Okushiri Island, outside the country's exclusive economic zone. The range was 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), and the peak altitude was over 6,000 kilometers. At present, there is no information about any damage caused to Japanese ships or aircraft.

