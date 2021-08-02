UrduPoint.com

Giant Panda Gives Birth To Twins At France Zoo

Mon 02nd August 2021

Giant panda gives birth to twins at France zoo

Huan Huan, a giant panda at Beauval Zoo in central France, has given birth to twins early Monday, the zoo announced

PARIS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Huan Huan, a giant panda at Beauval Zoo in central France, has given birth to twins early Monday, the zoo announced.

"Huan Huan, our female panda, lost water around 0:30 am. Her 1st baby was born around 1:05 am and the 2nd followed a few minutes later," said the zoo in a press release.

Both babies were healthy, the first weighing 149 grams and the second 128.8 grams.

"Huan Huan is very maternal, licks her cubs and holds them tight against her," added the zoo.

Huan Huan, which means "happy" in Chinese, and her male companion Yuan Zi, both born in Chengdu, China, arrived in France in 2012 at the age of three.

At the end of March, the pandas tried to mate under the watchful eye of veterinarians and caretakers. Artificial insemination was also carried out as a precaution, as a female panda is fertile only 24 to 48 hours per year.

