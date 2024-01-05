Open Menu

Global Food Prices Drop 13.7% In 2023: FAO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

World food prices fell in 2023, with considerable declines for grains and oils as supply concerns eased, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) World food prices fell in 2023, with considerable declines for grains and oils as supply concerns eased, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

Overall, world food commodity prices fell 13.7 per cent in 2023 against the previous year, Rome-based FAO said.

The FAO's cereals price index fell 15.4 percent, "reflecting well-supplied global markets" compared to 2022.

While supply concerns eased for wheat and maize, the opposite was true for rice due to the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon and India restricting exports. Rice prices jumped 21 percent last year.

The vegetable oil price index posted the biggest fall last year, dropping 32.7 per cent, thanks to improved supplies and reduced use for biofuel production.

Sugar prices, on the other contrary, jumped 26.

7 percent overall, though they retreated from their highs in December thanks to Brazil stepping up exports and reduced use for biofuels.

While the FAO's overall index dropped, consumer food prices in many countries are rising, often faster than the overall inflation rate.

"The fact that food commodity prices drop doesn't necessarily mean a drop in food prices," noted economist and food industry specialist Bruno Parmentier.

The FAO index measures commodity market prices, and it can take a while for these to filter through to supermarket shelves. They represent only a fraction of the cost of processed final products.

"Flour only represents four to eight percent of the price of a baguette," said Parmentier. "Most of it is the cost of labour and production costs" such as energy, water and rent, he added.

Related Topics

India Weather World United Nations Exports Water Agriculture Oil Rent Price Brazil December Market From Wheat Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour Flour

Recent Stories

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

2 minutes ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

2 minutes ago
 Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

59 seconds ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

1 minute ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

40 minutes ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

40 minutes ago
Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

51 minutes ago
 'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

51 minutes ago
 Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition ..

Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition leader's presidential candidac ..

51 minutes ago
 'Starsky & Hutch' star David Soul dies aged 80

'Starsky & Hutch' star David Soul dies aged 80

51 minutes ago
 Constable elite police force Kohat died due to car ..

Constable elite police force Kohat died due to cardiac arrest

1 hour ago
 China calls for full ceasefire under UN resolution ..

China calls for full ceasefire under UN resolutions, stopping collective punishm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World