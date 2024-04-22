Golf: PGA Puntacana Championship Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Leading scores after the final round of the Puntacana Championship at the Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic Sunday (USA unless noted) par 72:
265 - Billy Horschel 67-69-66-63
267 - Wesley Bryan 63-66-70-68
269 - Kevin Tway 68-66-66-69
270 - Charley Hoffman 66-68-69-67, Justin Lower 66-64-71-69
272 - Chan Kim 66-70-71-65, Parker Coody 66-70-67-69, Alex Smalley 68-67-68-69
273 - Peter Kuest 68-72-67-66, Greyson Sigg 68-65-70-70
274 - Matti Schmid (AUT) 70-70-67-67, Trace Crowe 69-68-67-70, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 67-69-65-73
275 - Ben Griffin 72-68-68-67, Michael Kim 70-68-69-68, Rafael Campos (PUR) 68-68-70-69, Nico Echavarria (COL) 71-64-69-71
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR
Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
More Stories From World
-
Opening statements due at Trump's trial2 minutes ago
-
PSG crush Lyon to stand on brink of Ligue 1 title2 minutes ago
-
Europe suffered record number of 'extreme heat stress' days in 2023: monitors12 minutes ago
-
Special Forces for roads security in Qassim arrest an individual attempting to sell hashish and nar ..22 minutes ago
-
Poland ready to host NATO nuclear weapons: president32 minutes ago
-
Increasingly hot European summers are harming health, report says32 minutes ago
-
French assisted dying bill to be examined in parliament commission52 minutes ago
-
Rwanda deportation flights to take off 'come what may': UK's Sunak2 hours ago
-
Kyiv warns situation on front line to deteriorate in coming weeks2 hours ago
-
Southern China storms kill four, force mass evacuations2 hours ago
-
UK deportation flights to Rwanda will take off 'come what may': PM Sunak2 hours ago
-
Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded3 hours ago