Haiti Swears In Prime Minister Appointed 2 Days Before President's Assassination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 11:20 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) AU-PRINCE, July 21 (Sputnik) - Ariel Henry, 71, who was appointed as Haiti's prime minister two days before President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, has been formally sworn in to assume the office.

"The country is experiencing a crisis situation in all senses. We must restore the credibility and authority of the state ... There is severe polarization between different sectors of society. However, we need a durable solution for this multifaceted crisis," Henry said shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

All those responsible for the assassination of Moise must be found and brought to justice, the prime minister added.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects, and 26 of them have since been detained. Most of the suspects are Colombian citizens. The Haitian authorities also arrested two American citizens and identified five companies they consider to be linked to the crime.

