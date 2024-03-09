High Hopes For China's Olympic Campaign At "two Sessions"
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) China has finished in the top three in the gold medal count for six consecutive Olympic Games since Sydney 2000. With the Paris Olympics less than 150 days away, expectations are running high for Chinese athletes at the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and political advisory body.
The second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opened in Beijing on March 5 and 4, respectively.
CPPCC member Zhou Jinqiang, who is also deputy director of the State General Administration of Sport of China, revealed that China has so far obtained 218 Olympic slots for this summer's Games in Paris.
"For some sports, Olympic qualifying tournaments are yet to conclude, so as the qualifying competitions roll on, I believe that Chinese athletes will secure more qualification berths," said Zhou.
2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. Zhou added that China hopes to promote exchanges between the two countries by participating in the Paris Olympics.
Wang Liqin, a CPPCC member and former Olympic table tennis champion, advises the Paris-bound athletes to toughen their mentality, while noting the challenges that China's table tennis squad encountered last month at the ITTF World Championships in Busan, South Korea.
The Chinese women's team survived a full-set thriller against India in the group stage, while their male counterparts came from behind twice to overcome South Korea in the semifinals.
"Discovering some problems is not a bad thing. It can help us better prepare for the upcoming Olympics," said Wang.
Liu Shiying, also a CPPCC member and women's javelin Olympic champion, said that she has been busy preparing for the Paris Olympics.
"I don't want to immerse myself in the joy of winning Olympic gold for too long. I have been working really hard. I will give my all for the Paris Olympics and strive to achieve excellent results again," said the 30-year-old Liu.
Yang Yang, China's first Winter Olympic gold medalist and also a CPPCC member, expressed her expectations that Chinese athletes can be models of sportsmanship while achieving athletic success in Paris.
"The Olympics offers a good opportunity to showcase a country's image," said Yang.
"I hope Chinese athletes will also demonstrate their respect for opponents while striving for good results."
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyzstan DC of Scholars Council thanks Saudi leadership10 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Yemen meets officials in Switzerland10 minutes ago
-
Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays atop China's box office chart20 minutes ago
-
Tourism nights spent in 2023 exceed pre-pandemic levels in EU20 minutes ago
-
Six missing as fishing boat capsizes off S. Korea's southern coast30 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard40 minutes ago
-
Biden criticizes Trump-Orban meeting1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations - Wales v France teams1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Erdogan says March local elections will be his 'last'1 hour ago
-
US senators avert partial shutdown2 hours ago
-
Tunisian economic crisis mutes build-up to Ramazan2 hours ago