Holders Italy Secure Euro 2024 Place, Czech Republic And Slovenia Qualify

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Reigning champions Italy secured their ticket for Euro 2024 on Monday after holding on for a nervy goalless draw against Ukraine in their final qualifier, while the Czech Republic and Slovenia also clinched places at next year's finals.

Italy only needed the draw in a game played in Leverkusen, Germany, in order to qualify but a defeat against their direct rivals in Group C would have left their fate to be decided in play-offs next March.

That was a scenario they desperately wanted to avoid following the trauma of failing to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups after losing in play-offs, either side of winning the last European Championship in 2021.

The high stakes made it a tense occasion and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to produce a firm hand low down to keep out an early Georgiy Sudakov strike.

However, Luciano Spalletti's side threatened at the other end with Ukraine 'keeper Anatoliy Trubin saving from Nicolo Barella and racing out to deny Davide Frattesi before the half-hour mark.

Donnarumma blocked a Mykhailo Mudryk attempt in the 65th minute and there was a flashpoint in stoppage time when the Ukraine winger went down in the Italy box under a Bryan Cristante challenge, but no penalty was given.

The two nations finish level on 14 points behind England in Group C, but Italy have the better head-to-head record having won 2-1 in Milan in September.

"We are delighted. After all the difficulties we have had, we will be in Germany and we will be going there as reigning champions and going there to win," Donnarumma told broadcaster Rai 1.

Ukraine must therefore negotiate the play-offs if they are to return to Germany for the tournament next June.

Asked about the late penalty call, Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov told the post-match press conference: "From my point of view that was a penalty, but again I was not there and it's only about my emotions."

- England held in North Macedonia -

England had already qualified before their trip to Skopje to play North Macedonia, when they needed a second-half own goal to earn a 1-1 draw and finish their campaign undefeated.

Enis Bardhi opened the scoring for North Macedonia four minutes before half-time, following up to net after his penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford.

The spot-kick was given after a VAR check showed that Manchester City's Rico Lewis, on his debut, had caught Bojan Miovski in the area.

England drew level just before the hour mark, and moments after Harry Kane was sent on from the bench, as Jani Atanasov diverted a Phil Foden corner into his own net.

The Czech Republic only needed a draw at home to Moldova in Olomouc to secure their place at an eighth consecutive Euro finals, and the outcome was never in doubt as they eased to a 3-0 victory.

David Doudera swept in the opener and Moldova had Vladislav Baboglo sent off early in the second half before late goals by Tomas Chory and captain Tomas Soucek secured victory.

