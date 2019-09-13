UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid-Autumn Festival - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:32 PM

Residents of Hong Kong on Friday took to the streets to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and are form human chains to draw the authorities' attention to the key five demand to the government, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Residents of Hong Kong on Friday took to the streets to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and are form human chains to draw the authorities' attention to the key five demand to the government, media reported.

Protesters, who have been rallying since early June, have five demands to the government, while the withdrawal of the bill, which would allow extradition to mainland China, is the first and the most important one. They also call on the government to stop qualifying June 12 rallies as mass unrest, to release all previously detained protesters, to conduct independent investigation into law enforcers' actions during June 12 rallies, and to hold direct general elections.

Hong Kong residents gathered on top of Lion Rock, the RTHK broadcaster reported. They poured out into the Findlay road, which is patrolled by police. Most people wore masks and carried paper lanterns and small Zhuge Liang lanterns, while shouting the slogan "Five large demands and no one less.

"

The mass protests in Hong Kong started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws. On June 12, the day the bill was scheduled for a second reading in the city's Legislative Council, hundreds of thousands protesters filled the streets, eventually leading to clashes with security forces. Riot police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators. Dozens of people ended up being injured, while dozens more were detained. The city's authorities suspended the bill following the rally but have not removed it completely.

The Mid-Autumn Festival a harvest festival, widely celebrated in China and Vietnam. The event is typically celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar Calendar with a full moon at night.

