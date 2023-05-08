His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received here on Sunday evening the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Advisor of the brotherly United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; and the National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval

During the meeting, they discussed means to strengthen relations and ties between the three countries in a way that enhances growth and stability in the region.

Attending the meeting from the American side were US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney; the US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk; Special Presidential Coordinator at the Department of State Amos Hochstein; and Senior National Security Advisor Ariana Berengaut.