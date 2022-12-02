Hungary Seeking Exemption From EU Sanctions on Russian Gas, Atomic Energy - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he would try to achieve an exemption from sanctions of the European Union on Russian gas and atomic energy, as he had managed to do before.

"We know what Brussels bureaucrats want. They would like, after oil, to extend sanctions on (Russian) atomic energy and gas. This would bring tragic consequences for Hungary, that's why we need to protect it, achieve an exemption ... Before, we managed to receive the exemption, and we can continue buy raw materials and energy from Russia. That's why we are with good expectations participating in discussions on the ninth sanctions package, because if we managed (to achieve the result) before, we will protect the national interests now," Orban said on air on the Kossuth radio.

The prime minister also noted that, after the 9th sanctions package, the 10th and 11th packages will follow, thus Budapest should fight constantly to protect its major interests.

"That's why we have asked people to support the Hungarian government and its perspective through the national consultation," Orban said, adding that the number of people voting via that system was already more than one million.

He also pointed out that Hungary will be able to buy oil from Russia despite the recent EU sanctions against Russian oil, which will come into effect on December 5. However he is concerned these sanctions might lead to a serious price increase.

In September, Hungary launched a system of national consultations, through which citizens can express their opinion on the EU sanctions against Russia. Orban urged all the Hungarian citizens to use this opportunity to stop the surge in energy prices caused by the sanctions. In late November, Hungary managed to negotiate exemptions from the EU ban on Russian oil maritime supplies.