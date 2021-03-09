UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Rules $30Mln In Repatriations To Victims Of DRC Militia Leader

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

ICC Rules $30Mln in Repatriations to Victims of DRC Militia Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled on Monday that Bosco Ntaganda, a former militia leader responsible for war crimes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the 2000s, pay a total of $30 million in repatriations to the victims of his atrocities.

Ntaganda used to be the leader of the National Congress for the Defense of the People rebel group, which waged insurgency against the DRC government and neighboring Rwanda. In 2013, the 47-year-old turned himself in to the ICC. In July 2019, he was indicted on 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

"The Chamber set the total reparations award for which Mr Ntaganda is liable at USD 30,000,000," the court said.

According to the statement, those eligible for payments include direct and indirect victims of crimes imputed to Ntaganda. These include rape, murder, sexual slavery and recruitment of child soldiers, among other things.

The court ruled that compensations be made through the Trust Fund for Victims amid the defendant deemed "indigent for the purposes of repatriations." The Trust must present a general draft implementation plan to the court by September 8 and an urgent plan for the priority victims by June 8, according to the statement.

Back in 2019, the ICC sentenced Ntaganda to 30 years behind bars but refrained from imposing financial penalties.

Related Topics

Murder ICC Rwanda Democratic Republic Of The Congo Chamber United States Dollars June July September Congress Criminals 2019 From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

1 hour ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

2 hours ago

Islam gives women highest status in society: Faroo ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Turkey-UK Relations, Regi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.