India To Hold Marathon National Election From April
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) India announced Saturday that national polls would begin in April, with Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly favoured to win a third term in the world's largest democracy.
Nearly a billion people are eligible to cast ballots in what will be the largest exercise of the democratic franchise in human history, conducted over six weeks.
Many consider Modi's re-election a foregone conclusion, owing to both the premier's robust popularity a decade after taking office and a glaringly uneven playing field.
His opponents have been hamstrung by infighting and what critics say are politically motivated legal investigations aimed at hobbling any challengers to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"We will take democracy to every corner of the country," chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi announcing the voting dates.
"It is our promise to deliver a national election in a manner that we... remain a beacon for democracy around the world."
Voting will be staggered over seven stages, with the first date of polling on April 19 and the final phase on June 1.
results around the country will be counted all at once on June 4 and are usually announced on the same day.
Modi, 73, has already begun unofficial campaigning as he seeks a repeat of his landslide wins of 2014 and 2019, forged in part by his muscular appeals to India's majority faith.
In January, Modi presided over the inauguration of a grand temple to the deity Ram in the once-sleepy town of Ayodhya, built on the grounds of a centuries-old mosque razed by Hindu zealots.
Construction of the temple fulfilled a long-standing demand of Hindu activists and was widely celebrated across India with back-to-back television coverage and street parties.
Published opinion polls are rare in India but a Pew survey last year found Modi was viewed favourably by nearly 80 percent of Indians.
"Wherever I go, I can clearly see that Modi will become PM for the third time," Amit Shah, India's home minister and Modi's closest political ally, said in a speech this week.
A total of 970 million people are eligible to vote in the election -- more than the entire population of the United States, European Union and Russia combined.
There will be more than a million polling stations in operation staffed by 15 million poll workers, according to the election commission.
abh-ash/gle/sco
Recent Stories
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
More Stories From World
-
Bangladesh axe Liton for third Sri Lanka ODI5 minutes ago
-
New office of Pakistan Center for Cultural, Communication Studies inaugurated at Tsinghua University15 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh axe Liton for third Sri Lanka ODI25 minutes ago
-
Balance of China's loans to small businesses totals 70.9 trln yuan1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 20231 hour ago
-
Boeing 737 plane found to have missing panel after landing in southern Oregon1 hour ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits 86 km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea --1 hour ago
-
All cargo offloaded from first aid ship to reach Gaza: NGO2 hours ago
-
Two killed in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine: governor2 hours ago
-
China's space station completes material exposure tests3 hours ago
-
China renews yellow alert for thick fog3 hours ago
-
Carrier rocket for China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe arrives at launch site3 hours ago